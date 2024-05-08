I was scared people would chase us out, says Nzimande on KZN door-to-door campaign
SACP leader expresses renewed hope that the ANC can still retain majority vote in KZN on day two of a final push campaign
08 May 2024 - 21:26
South African Communist Party (SACP) national chairperson Blade Nzimande says until recently, he was worried that his party's alliance partners, the ANC, would lose control of KwaZulu-Natal in this month's eagerly awaited elections...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.