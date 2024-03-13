How the SAA deal collapsed
Takatso chair Tshepo Mahloele raises concerns over procedural delays, while minister Pravin Gordhan says 'misinformation' undermined the deal
13 March 2024 - 19:24
The Takatso consortium says part of the reason it pulled out of the deal to acquire 51% of SAA included delays in concluding the deal through renegotiations and competition law checks and balances. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.