JONATHAN JANSEN | If you think pupils go to school to learn, you’ve learnt nothing
Enough boredom and school becomes many things — a crime scene, a social gathering, the works
08 May 2024 - 21:25
Why do children go to school? I know what you’re going to say and I know what the average student is going to say: to learn, right? Wrong. Can you imagine that this morning millions of children are rushing to school out of an earnest desire to learn quadratic equations or conjugations of the verb ‘to be’? As the kids would say, LOL! No, children don’t go to school to learn; that is simply a byproduct of being inside the brick walls (if that) of a building we happen to call school...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.