Water woes leave Joburg complex dry amid disputes of bribes and account shortfalls
The COJ says its records show that the customer has entered into an acknowledgment of debt with the city
22 April 2024 - 21:33
For the past six days, residents of Melrose Gardens complex have been without running water as they allege the contractor assigned to reconnect their water attempted to solicit a R2,500 bribe...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.