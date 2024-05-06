News

ConCourt should decide Zuma case before election, says IEC

'In the end, the plain text of section 47(1)(e) answers this case,' says IEC's counsel

06 May 2024 - 20:38
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

There needs to be finality on former president Jacob Zuma’s eligibility to stand in the election before election day, the Electoral Commission said in written legal argument to the Constitutional Court on Monday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Farmers’ claim against SA government in Zim land expropriation case denied by ... News
  2. ‘She could not resist the temptation’: lecturer’s dismissal ruled fair in ... News
  3. Watershed for Usindiso fire victims as more help appears on the horizon News
  4. Codeine misuse: South Africa set to get new guidelines News
  5. Advertising watchdog says Sygnia's claims 'exaggerated and misleading' News

Latest Videos

Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women
Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...