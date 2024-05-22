News

Improve mining regulation for Africa to thrive

Unless regulations are strengthened, the continent stands to miss out on opportunities

22 May 2024 - 21:26
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

Junior mining and exploration companies operating in South Africa and the rest of the continent stand to miss out on opportunities in critical minerals if regulations are not bolstered...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Two lion cubs removed from Westville home News
  2. School sports star in court row over 2018 water polo brawl 'never permitted to ... News
  3. Unregistered Hammanskraal rehab centre 'worse than prison' but locals want to ... News
  4. From taking ‘blood money’ to ‘hatred of poor people’: inside Ndlozi vs Mashaba ... News
  5. Mandisa Maya gets JSC nod for chief justice, sets out her vision for judiciary News

Latest Videos

‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...
Guns drawn as ANC and the EFF clash in Limpopo a week before elections