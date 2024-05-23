Mafube to ask Treasury to help in dealing with pension fund owed money
Free State government representative plans to request the Treasury to rescue the municipality for the sake of workers
23 May 2024 - 21:20
A representative of the Free State government deployed in Mafube local municipality wants the National Treasury to pay the outstanding contributions of the workers’ pension fund so they won't lose out. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.