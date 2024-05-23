Summed up: Eastern Cape teacher returns to teach grade 4 maths in the same class he was taught in 1988
Malibongwe Nqanqase described the moment as nerve racking
23 May 2024 - 21:15
On Monday, Malibongwe Nqanqase found himself giving a maths lesson at Tshongweni Primary School in Centane, Eastern Cape, in the very same class that he was taught maths 36 years ago. Making this lesson even more memorable was that in the front row was his former teacher — who is now his mentor. ..
