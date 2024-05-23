Blast from the past: Kallis and Amla pile on the runs against West Indies

1921 — Bill Rowen wins the first edition of the Comrades marathon, completing the course from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in 8 hrs 59 min 00 sec. The race was staged on Empire Day, May 24, for the first 30 years. Arthur Newton won the first of his five titles in 1922 while Frances Hayward became the first female to complete the race in 1923. At the time women were not allowed to enter.
1979 — Alan van Heerden becomes the first South African cyclist to win a stage on a grand tour, taking the seventh leg in the Giro d’Italia. The Van, as the 25-year-old Peugeot rider was known, was a surprise winner, lying 85th in the overall classification. But he stayed with the leading group throughout the 252km stage — the longest of the tour — and then went with the decisive break 15km from the end. He edged Italians Salvatore Maccali and Sergio Santimaria in a sprint finish, though all were given the same 6hr 42 min 50 sec time.
1986 — The Springboks score four tries to trounce the New Zealand Cavaliers 33-18 in the third Test at Loftus Versfeld to lead the four-match series 2-1. Naas Botha, Danie Gerber, Jaco Reinach and Uli Schmidt scored the tries for the home team.
1998 — Shaun Pollock scores 60 from 64 deliveries to push the Proteas innings to 205/8 in the final third ODI against England in Leeds, but it’s not enough to stave off defeat by seven wickets. The hosts, well anchored by openers Nick Knight (51) and Ali Brown (59), won the match in 35 overs for their only victory in the three-match series.
2000 — Baby Jake Matlala’s bid to win a fourth world title ends in failure when he is comprehensively outboxed by England’s WBU flyweight champion Peter Culshaw at Carnival City. On the same bill Cassius Baloyi knocked out former world champion Hector Lizarraga of Mexico in the first round to retain his WBU featherweight strap. Hawk Makepula kept his WBU junior-flyweight belt by outpointing Marcos Obregon of Argentina.
2010 — Hashim Amla scores 92 and Jacques Kallis 85 as the Proteas beat the West Indies by 17 runs in the second ODI in North Sound, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. SA posted 300/5 and then dismissed the hosts for 283, claiming the last two wickets by run-out.
2017 — Hashim Amla top-scores with 73 as the Proteas crash to a 72-run defeat in the first ODI against England in Leeds. The home side made 339/6, with captain Eoin Morgan hitting 107 from 93 deliveries. Faf du Plessis (67) was the only other SA batsman to get a half-century.
Blast from the past: Kallis and Amla pile on the runs against West Indies
Today in SA sport history: May 24
Image: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images
1921 — Bill Rowen wins the first edition of the Comrades marathon, completing the course from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in 8 hrs 59 min 00 sec. The race was staged on Empire Day, May 24, for the first 30 years. Arthur Newton won the first of his five titles in 1922 while Frances Hayward became the first female to complete the race in 1923. At the time women were not allowed to enter.
1979 — Alan van Heerden becomes the first South African cyclist to win a stage on a grand tour, taking the seventh leg in the Giro d’Italia. The Van, as the 25-year-old Peugeot rider was known, was a surprise winner, lying 85th in the overall classification. But he stayed with the leading group throughout the 252km stage — the longest of the tour — and then went with the decisive break 15km from the end. He edged Italians Salvatore Maccali and Sergio Santimaria in a sprint finish, though all were given the same 6hr 42 min 50 sec time.
1986 — The Springboks score four tries to trounce the New Zealand Cavaliers 33-18 in the third Test at Loftus Versfeld to lead the four-match series 2-1. Naas Botha, Danie Gerber, Jaco Reinach and Uli Schmidt scored the tries for the home team.
1998 — Shaun Pollock scores 60 from 64 deliveries to push the Proteas innings to 205/8 in the final third ODI against England in Leeds, but it’s not enough to stave off defeat by seven wickets. The hosts, well anchored by openers Nick Knight (51) and Ali Brown (59), won the match in 35 overs for their only victory in the three-match series.
2000 — Baby Jake Matlala’s bid to win a fourth world title ends in failure when he is comprehensively outboxed by England’s WBU flyweight champion Peter Culshaw at Carnival City. On the same bill Cassius Baloyi knocked out former world champion Hector Lizarraga of Mexico in the first round to retain his WBU featherweight strap. Hawk Makepula kept his WBU junior-flyweight belt by outpointing Marcos Obregon of Argentina.
2010 — Hashim Amla scores 92 and Jacques Kallis 85 as the Proteas beat the West Indies by 17 runs in the second ODI in North Sound, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. SA posted 300/5 and then dismissed the hosts for 283, claiming the last two wickets by run-out.
2017 — Hashim Amla top-scores with 73 as the Proteas crash to a 72-run defeat in the first ODI against England in Leeds. The home side made 339/6, with captain Eoin Morgan hitting 107 from 93 deliveries. Faf du Plessis (67) was the only other SA batsman to get a half-century.
Blast from the past: SA goes it alone in Olympics
Blast from the past: Bill Rowan strides to inaugural Comrades glory
Blast from the past: Springboks slay Welsh dragon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos