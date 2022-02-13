What to expect as the world plays catch-up with ever-mutating Covid

While the outlook isn’t all gloom, scientists agree it’s too soon to assume the situation is under control

As a virus-weary world limps through the third year of the outbreak, experts are sending out a warning signal: don’t expect Omicron to be the last variant we have to contend with — and don’t let your guard down yet.



In the midst of a vast wave of milder infections, countries around the world are dialling back restrictions and softening their messaging. Many people are starting to assume they’ve had their run-in with Covid-19 and that the pandemic is tailing off. ..