Opinion & Analysis

What to expect as the world plays catch-up with ever-mutating Covid

While the outlook isn’t all gloom, scientists agree it’s too soon to assume the situation is under control

14 February 2022 - 19:51 By Michelle Cortez

As a virus-weary world limps through the third year of the outbreak, experts are sending out a warning signal: don’t expect Omicron to be the last variant we have to contend with — and don’t let your guard down yet. 

In the midst of a vast wave of milder infections, countries around the world are dialling back restrictions and softening their messaging. Many people are starting to assume they’ve had their run-in with Covid-19 and that the pandemic is tailing off. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Seeing red: Chinese city stays its traffic lights to keep residents at home World
  2. As China wants no Covid trouble, Olympians toil within a bubble Opinion & Analysis
  3. Slow down, world, we haven’t reached the Covid finish line World
  4. Pfizer on fast track to getting its vaccine for under-fives approved World
  5. Thailand on your bucket list? Here’s some good news if you’re vaxxed Lifestyle

Most read

  1. What to expect as the world plays catch-up with ever-mutating Covid Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | John Hlophe should have benched himself until his matter is ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | After watching this space for so long, SA will take any shiny thing Opinion & Analysis
  4. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Did you notice Ramaphosa blackmailed you on Thursday? Opinion & Analysis
  5. TRISTEN TAYLOR | Western panic and revisionist history are stoking Ukraine fires Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022