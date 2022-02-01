World

Pfizer on fast track to getting its vaccine for under-fives approved

Cases among children reached a record high in the US in December, leading to earlier than expected FDA submission

02 February 2022 - 19:38 By Josh Wingrove and Riley Griffin

Pfizer and partner BioNTech say they have started submitting data to US regulators for authorisation of their Covid-19 vaccine for younger children, hastening an effort to get shots to more of them after the Omicron wave caused paediatric infections to jump.

The companies said they have started a rolling submission with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking an emergency authorisation for the vaccine in children aged six months to four years. A panel of outside advisers is scheduled to meet on February 15 to consider the request, according to the agency.  ..

