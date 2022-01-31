Thailand on your bucket list? Here’s some good news if you’re vaxxed

The country is bracing itself for a rush of tourists after introducing quarantine-free entry for the fully vaccinated

Thailand expects to welcome hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers a month with the kickoff of a quarantine-free visa programme that’s set to serve as a model for tourism-reliant countries balancing safe border reopenings with economic revival.



Visitors of any nationality can now apply for quarantine-free entry into Thailand, provided they are fully vaccinated. The government expects between 200,000 and 300,000 travellers to take advantage of the so-called Test & Go programme in February alone, with the numbers expected to swell in the following months...