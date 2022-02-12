World

Slow down, world, we haven’t reached the Covid finish line

As countries start to lift restrictions, scientists worry governments haven’t learnt from the past and are moving too fast

13 February 2022 - 16:18 By Fergal O'Brien, Tim Loh and James Paton

The era of coronavirus restrictions is fading away, but that doesn’t mean Covid-19 is gone.

Governments are racing to scrap the last remaining pandemic measures, eager to reset the world after two years of dramatic upheaval. Even slow mover Germany is planning to unwind curbs next week, despite setting records for infections on a daily basis. ..

