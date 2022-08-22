SONGEZO ZIBI | Prospect of FATF grey listing is outcome of years of state destruction
Financial task force's report is stunning ... for all the wrong reasons. SA weakened and exposed to corruption, money laundering and terrorist financing.
22 August 2022 - 12:48 By Songezo Zibi
On the front cover of the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Mutual Evaluation Report on SA, published in October 2021, is a stunningly beautiful, panoramic picture of the Union Buildings. It shows the Sir Herbert Baker masterpiece in all its grandeur, and in the context of the bushy highveld hills on which SA’s seat of power resides...
SONGEZO ZIBI | Prospect of FATF grey listing is outcome of years of state destruction
Financial task force's report is stunning ... for all the wrong reasons. SA weakened and exposed to corruption, money laundering and terrorist financing.
On the front cover of the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Mutual Evaluation Report on SA, published in October 2021, is a stunningly beautiful, panoramic picture of the Union Buildings. It shows the Sir Herbert Baker masterpiece in all its grandeur, and in the context of the bushy highveld hills on which SA’s seat of power resides...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos