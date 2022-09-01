×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: GORBY

SUE DE GROOT | The gory bells have rung for a leader with balls of iron

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

01 September 2022 - 21:54 By SUE DE GROOT
Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times

Late former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has been widely lauded this week for his contribution to world peace...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | Every bay is a new bay for the bawling beagle baying for bae Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | Welcome to the No. 1 Ladies Hoodwinkery Agency. Wear a blindfold ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Ketchup session: to chow with the chinas or chuck tomatoes at ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | Hoarders of hoes: a cultured look at cults, cultivators and ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Plant-protein flesh-point: one man’s pie is another woman’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. SUE DE GROOT | This is everybody’s beeswax, unless you’re anti Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. SUE DE GROOT | The gory bells have rung for a leader with balls of iron Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | If Brian Molefe’s arrest makes Ramaphosa our hero, we’re a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | We all know Zuma’s a bad investment, so how’s he going to pay his ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Who else but SA caps off Women’s Month with 24 hours of violence? Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Take a page from their book — not our MPs’, of course Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)