PALI LEHOHLA | The road to hell is paved with patches of tar on gravel
It’s the season of launches, and if Cyril Ramaphosa’s pothole-filling episode is any indication, we’ll be laughing or wincing for quite some time
11 September 2022 - 19:40 By Pali Lehohla
Complexity is solvable. Complications are not. It is important to understand the laws of cybernetics that states only complexity can solve complexity. Any other solution attracts complications that are likely to anger the auditor-general. Life is complex. The auditor-general is bound to have a season of qualified audits as the 2024 general elections draws near. But there is a first stop — December 2022. That in itself, though an intraparty contestation, breeds a season of launches. ..
