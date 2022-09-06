×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | Truss me on this one, Liz: new dawns get old fast

If the similarities between the new PM and Ramaphosa’s ascents to power are too alarming, she could still take comfort in the differences

06 September 2022 - 20:56
Tony Leon Columnist

Newly elected (by the tiny universe of her own party members) British PM Liz Truss has surfed to power on a blue wave of Conservative support, though by a lesser margin than polls predicted, or any of her recent predecessors enjoyed. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Boris’s sleazy cohorts better keep a lid on their lewdity or it’ll be bye-bye ... World
  2. TONY LEON | SA’s US policy is foreign to say the least Opinion & Analysis
  3. Boris is back! But that doesn’t mean Partygate PM is off the hook World
  4. TONY LEON | Look who’s afraid of change while Conservatives keep it fresh Opinion & Analysis
  5. Tories’ tipping point: let the succession games begin World
  6. TONY LEON | Get it together or liberation from ANC remains a tantalising dream Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | Truss me on this one, Liz: new dawns get old fast Opinion & Analysis
  2. Foresight and flexibility are what Southern African countries need for growth Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Thugs are fanning the flames as the country burns Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | A visit to the psychic would frighten, but not surprise, the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | The Flight of the Flamingos has grounded SA economically Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'