JENNIFER PLATT | ‘Cohorts’ are in for a treat with sequels and bonus chapters
Colleen Hoover has written a follow-up to It Ends With Us and added a bonus chapter to her blockbuster Verity
06 October 2022 - 20:40
Coho has taken over Reddit and #BookTok again...
JENNIFER PLATT | ‘Cohorts’ are in for a treat with sequels and bonus chapters
Colleen Hoover has written a follow-up to It Ends With Us and added a bonus chapter to her blockbuster Verity
Coho has taken over Reddit and #BookTok again...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos