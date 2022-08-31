×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

JENNIFER PLATT | Weeding out the good after a month of bad

Spring has sprung, the weeds are riz, what better time to make these the biz

31 August 2022 - 21:08
Jennifer Platt Sunday Times books editor

I’m glad August is over. It’s the one month I don’t enjoy. It’s also on my list of heebie-jeebie words, with pits, juxtaposition and many others. In Joburg, the month that shall not be named brings noxious winds and pollen swirls, and I’m constantly looking for a tissue with teary, reddish eyes — not my best look. I try to stay indoors, making it easier to focus on books. But now, with September’s warm weather and spring fever here, I can’t (I’ll even endure the pollen), so I’m listening to audiobooks while gardening. If I tell Gman I’m weeding, he knows not to disturb me because weeding means “reading” — listening to audiobooks while kneeling in the grass and distractedly picking at green things. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | Do you train with your whole bookshelf? It’ll make you a ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | Used clothes stores are where I book out Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | David does it, Bill does it, even boogieman 4chan does it. ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Take a page from their book — not our MPs’, of course Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | Weeding out the good after a month of bad Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | VBS-Zuma case sends clear message to loan defaulters Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Another week in SA and another startling political revelation Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | Shooting the breeze: Cope, Transnet executives, Afrophobia and ... Politics

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)