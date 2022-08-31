JENNIFER PLATT | Weeding out the good after a month of bad

Spring has sprung, the weeds are riz, what better time to make these the biz

I’m glad August is over. It’s the one month I don’t enjoy. It’s also on my list of heebie-jeebie words, with pits, juxtaposition and many others. In Joburg, the month that shall not be named brings noxious winds and pollen swirls, and I’m constantly looking for a tissue with teary, reddish eyes — not my best look. I try to stay indoors, making it easier to focus on books. But now, with September’s warm weather and spring fever here, I can’t (I’ll even endure the pollen), so I’m listening to audiobooks while gardening. If I tell Gman I’m weeding, he knows not to disturb me because weeding means “reading” — listening to audiobooks while kneeling in the grass and distractedly picking at green things. ..