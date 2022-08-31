JENNIFER PLATT | Weeding out the good after a month of bad
Spring has sprung, the weeds are riz, what better time to make these the biz
31 August 2022 - 21:08
I’m glad August is over. It’s the one month I don’t enjoy. It’s also on my list of heebie-jeebie words, with pits, juxtaposition and many others. In Joburg, the month that shall not be named brings noxious winds and pollen swirls, and I’m constantly looking for a tissue with teary, reddish eyes — not my best look. I try to stay indoors, making it easier to focus on books. But now, with September’s warm weather and spring fever here, I can’t (I’ll even endure the pollen), so I’m listening to audiobooks while gardening. If I tell Gman I’m weeding, he knows not to disturb me because weeding means “reading” — listening to audiobooks while kneeling in the grass and distractedly picking at green things. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.