EDITORIAL | You are lucky we just moan, Mr President
If Ramaphosa wants South Africans to ‘get in the ring’ and help his government, he needs to pave the way for implementation of ideas
07 February 2023 - 20:56
In his address to the mining indaba in Cape Town on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa made a seemingly innocuous appeal to labour, business and others critical of his administration...
EDITORIAL | You are lucky we just moan, Mr President
If Ramaphosa wants South Africans to ‘get in the ring’ and help his government, he needs to pave the way for implementation of ideas
In his address to the mining indaba in Cape Town on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa made a seemingly innocuous appeal to labour, business and others critical of his administration...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos