WILLIAM GUMEDE | In quite a state: checks and imbalances, public services and disservices
This what the government should consider when drawing up the national budget
01 March 2023 - 20:17
Given that corruption, state failure and infrastructure neglect increases the cost of living, reduces income and costs jobs, the national budget cannot be drawn up based on conventional policy assumptions, tools and methods. Nor can taxes be raised or interest rates set based on these conventions...
WILLIAM GUMEDE | In quite a state: checks and imbalances, public services and disservices
This what the government should consider when drawing up the national budget
Given that corruption, state failure and infrastructure neglect increases the cost of living, reduces income and costs jobs, the national budget cannot be drawn up based on conventional policy assumptions, tools and methods. Nor can taxes be raised or interest rates set based on these conventions...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos