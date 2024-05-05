JUSTICE MALALA | It’s time for SA to decide what values we want to build our society on
How can SA’s citizens take personal responsibility for keeping their streets clean when the leaders never take personal responsibility for anything?
05 May 2024 - 20:33
The greatest tragedy of this election is that we are bombarded with promises of what politicians claim they will do for us, and few words about what really matters: who we are and how we build our country based on that understanding. What are our values — the fundamental beliefs that guide our actions as a society? Who are we and how then do we treat our poorest of the poor, and our rich?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.