Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | It’s time for SA to decide what values we want to build our society on

How can SA’s citizens take personal responsibility for keeping their streets clean when the leaders never take personal responsibility for anything?

05 May 2024 - 20:33

The greatest tragedy of this election is that we are bombarded with promises of what politicians claim they will do for us, and few words about what really matters: who we are and how we build our country based on that understanding. What are our values — the fundamental beliefs that guide our actions as a society? Who are we and how then do we treat our poorest of the poor, and our rich?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma’s ‘Freedom Day coup’: don’t be fooled that it’ll hurt the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | What is freedom without jobs? Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | May Morena Mohlomi’s credo steer the post-election convention ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Why did Mbeki change his tune? The answer lies in the Future we ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | KZN voters need to choose wisely — they face the possibility of a ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | May Morena Mohlomi’s credo steer the post-election convention ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Is a costly surprise lurking in your car policy? Opinion & Analysis
  3. Three health reforms the new government must prioritise for SA Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Beware wolves in sheep’s clothing and those who go against their ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Sugar in baby food: why Nestlé needs to be held to account in Africa Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...
Game Highlights: APR (Rwanda) v US Monastir (Tunisia)