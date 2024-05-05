PALI LEHOHLA | May Morena Mohlomi’s credo steer the post-election convention that SA desperately needs
The visionary referred to as Southern Africa’s first Pan Africanist did the unexpected and inexplicable. His philosophy can help us through this existential crisis
05 May 2024 - 20:32
I analysed the progression ratios emerging out of the South African National Census of 2022 in the sphere of university education. The earlier observation that whites and Indians are the only race groups attaining intergenerational value was confirmed. The only exception showing significant promise are the Venda-speaking people. And this is because their language is a superior aggregator of knowledge, easing its speakers into an education path, especially in the STEM subjects...
