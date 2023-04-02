JUSTICE MALALA | Gordin’s murder is a reminder that the outrageous has become the norm
Standards in South Africa, whether it be policing, infrastructure maintenance or service delivery, have slipped too far and for too long
02 April 2023 - 19:07
For more than 16 years, writer and editor Jeremy Gordin lived a block up from me in the suburb of Parkview, Johannesburg. Almost every day I would see him trudging down to Zoo Lake with his dog, shambling along with his silver beard, looking a bit like a shaggy Labrador himself. He would often say hello, but sometimes he was too grumpy to say a word...
