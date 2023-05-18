PATRICK BULGER | When I’m 64: will you still need me?
Yes, you cantankerous, cruel character because few subs these days know ‘kick off’ is a no-no. But don't expect us to feed you
18 May 2023 - 22:17
On Saturday, God willing, inshallah and ceteris paribus, I’ll be turning 64, a day we all dread because it’s a day-long reminder of everyone’s best least-favourite Beatles song, When I’m 64. John Lennon is said to have griped that he couldn’t understand why someone would write a song like that, though his name appears in the credits with Paul McCartney, who's the sole culprit. It’s an awful milestone. ..
On Saturday, God willing, inshallah and ceteris paribus, I'll be turning 64, a day we all dread because it's a day-long reminder of everyone's best least-favourite Beatles song, When I'm 64. John Lennon is said to have griped that he couldn't understand why someone would write a song like that, though his name appears in the credits with Paul McCartney, who's the sole culprit. It's an awful milestone. ..
