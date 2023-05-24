WILLIAM GUMEDE | SA must learn from its amoral support of Sudanese dictator al-Bashir
Unless Zimbabwe, Mozambique and others govern more inclusively, honestly and competently, the end game is likely to be like Sudan’s collapse
24 May 2023 - 22:26
The breakdown of the state, deadly violence and forced migration in Sudan is a critical lesson for South Africa, which supported that country's former dictator, Omar al-Bashir. Supporting dictatorships rather than backing democratic forces will over time lead to escalating conflict as is happening in Sudan now...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.