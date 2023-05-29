Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Remember when SA’s middle finger to the West had that Mbeki-esque elegance?

Mandela could tell Western critics to go ‘jump in the lake’ and still stay cordial with them. Why does it all seem so chaotic with Ramaphosa?

29 May 2023 - 20:27
Tom Eaton Columnist

In 2006, as it became increasingly clear there were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, Thabo Mbeki shook George W Bush’s hand in the Oval Office. The next year, as the international press began to accept hell had been unleashed on Iraqi civilians based on a lie, Mbeki hosted Tony Blair in Pretoria...

