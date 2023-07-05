Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | You can’t go wrong with a university rector who admits error

VCs do not apologise, even in the face of overwhelming evidence against them, but developments at Stellenbosch have shown leadership with a difference

05 July 2023 - 21:03

With the leadership of higher education unravelling around the country, this past week the Stellenbosch University (SU) council offered South Africa a masterclass in how to govern our treasured institutions...

