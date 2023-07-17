Quite Frankly
DR ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | The search for new Mandelas will take more than 67 minutes
We need to accept that our answer to the leadership crisis no longer lies with the politicians
17 July 2023 - 21:01
It is apposite on Mandela Day to reflect on the state of leadership crisis in the country. Mandela and his peers led this country through some of the most difficult times ahead of 1994 and beyond. This was a tough period that separated weaklings from the resilient. Being a leader in those times meant great personal sacrifice, including of life itself. Mandela, in particular. spent almost half his life in prison because of his convictions. Without unnecessary comparisons, that servant leadership has quite frankly disappeared in our latter-day national life...
