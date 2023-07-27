Quite Frankly
JJ TABANE | The EFF has shaken the political landscape
As it marks its 10th anniversary we have to give the EFF credit for its solid political showing
27 July 2023 - 20:56
Ten years ago, I would have been dismissive of the EFF as a splinter party from the ANC that would suffer the same fate as the PAC, UDM, or even COPE. The track record of parties that were the chip off the ANC block was not great and the point of reference was not a great one — as we speak none of these splinter parties have more than a handful of seats in parliament...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.