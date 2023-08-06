JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma brought this on himself, he must go to prison
Not sending the former president back to jail would set a dangerous precedent
06 August 2023 - 19:49
Correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale will have a thousand voices whispering and shouting in his ear this week. Many of those voices will tell him to do the right thing and send former president Jacob Zuma, the serial dodger of his day in court, back to prison...
