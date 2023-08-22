Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | The multiparty coalition needs cool heads and a spirit of compromise

Momentum is all in politics and the idea of creating a following wind to lift the sails of the opposition is what the exercise is about

22 August 2023 - 20:57
Tony Leon Columnist

Last week’s opposition get-together at Emperor’s Palace (previously World Trade Centre) in Kempton Park provided fodder for both cheerleaders and cynics about prospects for a post-ANC future in South Africa...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | Coalition politics: when to do a deal with the devil? Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | It’s time the president took off his rose-tinted glasses and faced ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | ‘Moon pact’ talks a worthwhile gamble Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | Now, more than ever, SA must reconsider its stance on ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | It seems ANC chicanery can bring deeply divided US parties together Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | Less than perfected outcome raises more questions for SA Reserve ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | The multiparty coalition needs cool heads and a spirit of compromise Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Ramaphosa has been building up to this week Brics by Brics Opinion & Analysis
  4. JJ TABANE | Pact is likely to materialise on the moon Opinion & Analysis
  5. ANALYSIS | Success of Women’s World Cup can’t hide financial gap with men Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

BRICS opening speech by Patel: 'Africa no longer just a raw materials supplier'
Zimbabwe elections: Opposition parties concerned vote could be skewed