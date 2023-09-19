Quite Frankly
JJ TABANE | BEE would work, but hey, elections are around the corner
ActionSA's policy proposition is political opportunism
19 September 2023 - 20:41
Let’s not confuse the incompetence in implementing with the correctness of redress legislation. ActionSA's policy proposition to scrap BEE is fundamentally flawed and misses the mark of redress legislation, much like its moon-shot friend, the DA. Any political party needs to clarify which constituency it is targeting. It's not useful to try to be everything to everybody...
