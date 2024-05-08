OLIVER DICKSON | Both the ANC and DA are stoking fires that burn SA's hopes and dreams
Not quite a brilliant campaign but the message is quite clear — our dreams are up in flames
08 May 2024 - 16:07
About 15 years ago, satirist Zapiro published his infamous “Rape of Lady Justice” cartoon in the Sunday Times. In it, he depicted Jacob Zuma unzipping his pants about to rape a woman pinned to the ground by several of Zuma’s erstwhile comrades, Julius Malema, Gwede Mantashe, Zwelinzima Vavi and Blade Nzimande. The woman was blindfolded and wore a sash with the inscription lady justice on it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.