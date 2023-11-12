Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Beware the digital wallet gambit

Fraudsters are using these payment services to mine victims’ credit cards — and the banking ombud has told banks they are liable

12 November 2023 - 20:40
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

Fewer than one in four complaints lodged by aggrieved bank customers with the Ombud for Banking Services (OBS) are resolved in favour of the customer...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Vodacom, MTN resolve cases of fraud at a snail’s pace Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Happy resolution for one, but tow truck issue drags on Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Happy resolution for one, but tow truck issue drags on Opinion
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Conscience trumps temptation, for no reward Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Hard to ensure you’re really insured Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Beware the digital wallet gambit Opinion & Analysis
  2. OPINION | SA’s universities aren’t training future civil servants for what the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Kissing Kolisi: is it consent or dying African customs? Opinion & Analysis
  4. LANCE CLAASEN | What makes a South African? Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | SA’s economy has the conditions for growth that leaves its ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...