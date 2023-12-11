EDITORIAL | Time to prove the scales of justice are tipped in favour of the good guys
The NPA plays a vital role in maintaining the order of society and withholding resources to a much-needed organ of the state is a slippery slope to anarchy
11 December 2023 - 21:24
Lady Justice’s scale is a symbol of unbiased fair play in the law and shows her duty to restore balance to society...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.