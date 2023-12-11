Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Time to prove the scales of justice are tipped in favour of the good guys

The NPA plays a vital role in maintaining the order of society and withholding resources to a much-needed organ of the state is a slippery slope to anarchy

11 December 2023 - 21:24 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

Lady Justice’s scale is a symbol of unbiased fair play in the law and shows her duty to restore balance to society...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Ongoing criminal attacks on churches need renewed action Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Koko’s hollow victory sounds a death knell for post-Zondo quest for ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | The likes of Mavuso Msimang you let go, their ideas you keep Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Brave police officers must be celebrated and looked after Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Unacceptable crime levels point to a leadership that has ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism