PALI LEHOHLA | Time has come to strip SA naked. Bare the smallernyana skeletons to all and sundry
Chief Luthuli’s commandments can light the way for us in the cross between politics and information — with help of wisdom from Basotho
The intersection of technology and politics has never been on trial as it is today. Both hold the promise of liberation, freedom and bounty; both hold a leash for enslavement. Information technology is non-rival. This is its intrinsic property of infectious altruist bounty. On the other hand, politics promises virtues of struggle and a better life for all. These two pillars of our times deliver the opposite of their intrinsic architecture to society. Why is that so? Through the lens of the Ten Commandments of Chief Albert Luthuli, it is possible to find out why that is and what we need to do to unleash global peace and global prosperity...
