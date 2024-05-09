Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | DA’s ‘flag’ advert becomes a burning election issue

The DA must be careful its insistence on being right does not gift the ANC majority by stealth

09 May 2024 - 21:38

In April last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) agreed with the equality court, which had ruled that the display of South Africa’s old flag was illegal. The SCA said “any gratuitous public display of the old flag satisfies the requirement of promoting and propagating hatred as envisaged in ... the Equality Act”. It added that this dehumanises those who suffered under apartheid...

