TOM EATON | State of the nation? All bets are off
The young people are not going to vote, the rest are going to vote for more or less the same lot as last time
05 February 2024 - 22:01
For years, the state of the nation address was dull. But then Cyril Ramaphosa promised us smart cities and bullet trains and now all bets are off — this week we could be offered anything from cold fusion to a 24-hour TV channel where you can watch Fikile Mbalula lying on his office floor, gently beating his forehead with his fists as he tries to have a thought...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.