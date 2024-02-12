Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Is it time to close the book on the ANC once and for all?

The only stories that matter now are the ones inside the heads of ANC voters and non-voters

12 February 2024 - 20:46
Tom Eaton Columnist

I understand if you didn’t watch last week’s state of the nation address. There was other, more interesting programming on offer, such as infomercials for antifungal foot cream. Besides, it’s all starting to feel faintly undignified, like watching some once-majestic creature of the deep, washed up by a freak weather event, quietly explode on a beach...

