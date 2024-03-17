Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | KZN clashes must not be allowed to escalate

Failure to react swiftly now may easily encourage the hooligans behind Saturday's incident to repeat something similar as campaigning intensifies

17 March 2024 - 22:45 By Editorial

There’s a wise Zulu saying “ligotshwa lisemanzi” which can be loosely translated to mean: it’s much easier to mould something while it’s still wet or soft...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | CEO offers no relief for passengers on planes lacking loos Opinion & Analysis
  2. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Dear Mr President, let’s talk about your Minister of No ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Back to reality: the grass is the same all over, it seems Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | The art of entrepreneurship is to turn a lone swallow into a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Justice delayed is justice denied Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

South Africa water shortage: Rationing emergency imposed as taps run dry
AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing