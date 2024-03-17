Ask Wendy
WENDY KNOWLER | CEO offers no relief for passengers on planes lacking loos
Airline says passengers should just clench and bear it when nature calls
17 March 2024 - 22:33
Picture the scene: you’re on a small commercial plane, it’s been almost two hours since you boarded, and you really need to relieve yourself. But the only toilet on board is taped shut and has a notice stuck on its door saying “toilet unserviceable”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.