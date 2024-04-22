Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Illuminati or just nutty? Five weeks until the polls and it’s getting very silly

Whether politicians have spoken to God or secret societies, peculiar beliefs will flourish

22 April 2024 - 21:34 By Tom Eaton

In a curiously underreported incident, it seems that President Cyril Ramaphosa has not only spoken directly to a major Middle-Eastern god but has been told that this particular god hates South Africa and wants to see all of us destroyed...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Events at the gates of UJ show the importance of punctuality Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Parents of Vryburger High pupils who can afford fees but don't pay ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | What is freedom without jobs? Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Don’t be ‘afraided’ — it’s a prick here and there on Africa’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. South Africa’s security forces once brutally entrenched apartheid — it’s been a ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

South Africa: Another loss for ANC to stop former leader Zuma's party from ...
Mashata danced to Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ before bullets