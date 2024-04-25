LIAM DEL CARME | Boks can't rest on their laurels with top teams desperate to beat them
World champions have a sizeable target on their backs
25 April 2024 - 21:49
With the Springboks' end of year tour Tests now confirmed, the picture of what is in their path in their first year as double world champions is complete...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.