PALI LEHOHLA | Why did Mbeki change his tune? The answer lies in the Future we Chose
Let’s revisit the South Africa of 2025 that the government laid out in 2005
28 April 2024 - 21:06
The Future We Chose scenario crafted by government in 2005 today reads like Murder, She Wrote, an American crime drama starring Angela Lansbury as mystery writer-turned sleuthJessica Fletcher. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.