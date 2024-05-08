EDITORIAL | Teenage suicide is a much larger issue we can no longer afford to ignore

Relationships, sexuality, cyberbullying — these are all factors contributing to the 'suicide pandemic' in South Africa

It is disheartening to confront the reality that teenage suicide has become all too common in South Africa. Ranked among the top three causes of adolescent deaths, it's a reminder of the deep-seated societal pressures our youth grapple with. Each case isn't just a statistic, but shines the spotlight on a much larger issue we can no longer afford to ignore...