Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Whatever happens on May 29, South Africa will be fine

SA may be one of the freest countries in the world — we should celebrate and protect this freedom

26 May 2024 - 21:16

After all the noise, after all the friction and insults of electioneering, remember this: South Africans are beautiful. And we will be even more beautiful, strong, boisterous, resilient, perhaps even more prosperous, after this election...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Pensioner’s new Suzuki Brezza was a write-off Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Fill tummies, not stadiums: beyond the election posters ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Whatever happens on May 29, South Africa will be fine Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Nothing is more important than securing the credibility of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Flying into turbulence over absent receipts Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...