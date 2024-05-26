PALI LEHOHLA | Fill tummies, not stadiums: beyond the election posters littering the streets
We need not stumble our way into an uncertain post-election reality when a book like ‘Agency, Freedom and Justice’ is there to guide us
26 May 2024 - 21:16
Former president Thabo Mbeki is correct to call for a convention after the May 29 election, otherwise the effort of the 29th will be a queue into the mother of all jamborees. South Africans have not been idling. For instance, the Indlulamithi Scenarios, which provided South Africa 2030 Scenarios, had gone ahead to look at 2035. The 2030 Scenario lived outcomes have been bad, but if the call for a convention is not heeded, the 2030 outcome as lived experience to-date will be a picnic compared with the Vulture Culture now staring us in the face under 2035 scenarios. ..
