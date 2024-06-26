JONATHAN JANSEN | GNU politics may be black and white, but that’s not all there is to SA
While race consumes the discourse on the ANC-DA merger, other areas of South African society are seeing progress
26 June 2024 - 21:30
One of the most fascinating observations about the proposed government of national unity (the concept itself is being strained to the limit) is the unspoken subtext to the negotiations — how it dealt with the problem of race without talking about the problem of race. Here was a black-dominant party (the ANC) deciding to go into co-leadership with a white-dominant party (the DA), at least as far as their face of leadership is concerned...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.