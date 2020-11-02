Hostile former SAA board member irks Judge Zondo at state capture inquiry
02 November 2020 - 15:43
State capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo on Monday was involved in a tit-for-tat tussle with former SAA board member and erstwhile SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana.
Kwinana tried in vain to redirect the commission in an attempt to evade answering on allegations previously levelled against her by several witnesses at the commission...
